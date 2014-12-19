Lunchtime Links: George Clooney Takes a Selfie with the Downton Abbey Cast, Plus More Must-Reads

Even the cast of Downton Abbey isn't immune to George Clooney's charm! See their adorable selfie (taken by Mrs. Hughes). [People]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Get a sneak peek at Neil Patrick Harris in his new role on American Horror Story: Freak Show. [THR]

2. Happy holidays from the ladies of Orange Is the New Black! Watch them sing "The 12 Days of Christmas." [USA Today]

3. Let's hear it for Sam Smith! The British singer is the first tell sell a million records in the U.S. and the U.K. this year. [TIME]

4. Arya is getting a whole new look in the upcoming season of Game of Thrones. Get a peek at the sketch now. [EW]

5. The new cast of Fashion Police released an adorable new image. [E! Online]