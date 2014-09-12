Lunchtime Links: George Clooney to Appear in a Downton Abbey Sketch, Plus More Must-Reads

Christmas is coming early! George Clooney is set to star in a short sketch set in Downton Abbey for charity. [People]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. What will Ellen Pompeo's next move be after Grey's Anatomy? Not acting, she reveals. [Buzzfeed]

2. Katie Holmes will be making her directorial debut with the adaptation of the book All We Had. [The Hollywood Reporter]

3. Janelle Monae just blew us away with her performance of "The Power of Yet" on Sesame Street. [Mic]

4. Brilliant marketing: Take a peek at Gone Girl character Amy Dunne's Pinterest account. [EW]

5. And speaking of Pinterest, the social platform is rounding up the best of #NYFW! See the pins here. [Pinterest]