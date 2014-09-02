Lunchtime Links: Frozen’s Elsa Makes Her Chilling Entrance in Once Upon a Time's New Teaser Trailer, Plus More Must-Reads

Frozen’s Elsa has arrived in Storybrooke! Watch the character's icy entrance on Once Upon a Time in this new teaser trailer for the show's Season 4 premiere. [Mashable]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Julian Morris (of Pretty Little Liars fame) just signed on to star on New Girl—a new love interest for Zooey Deschanel’s character, perhaps? [EW]

2. Here's proof that the Magic Mike sequel is still on. [Twitter]

3. Kate Bosworth took to Instagram this weekend to share a never-before-seen wedding snapshot to commemorate her first anniversary. [Instagram]

4. The Adrien Brody–led Houdini biopic premiered on the History Channel this weekend! Here's what the critics are saying. [Hollywood Reporter]

5. Hollywood's original power couple, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar, are still making us swoon after all these years. [POPSUGAR]