Lunchtime Links: Flashback Friday! Watch a 20-Something Mark Ruffalo in This Clearasil Commercial, Plus More Must-Reads

Mark Ruffalo took to his Tumblr to share an old-school gem from his early days as an actor. The gig? His first-ever paid commercial for Clearasil. Watch an adorable fresh-faced Ruffalo here. [Huffington Post]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. And the list keeps growing! '80s heartthrob Rick Springfield is set to star in the upcoming second season of True Detective. [The Hollywood Reporter]

2. Aw! Here's proof that Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner are the cutest celebrity couple, ever. [POPSUGAR]

3. The final guests for Stephen Colbert's last week of shows include Seth Rogen, Kendrick Lamar, and the Grim Reaper? [EW]

4. Breaking boundaries: Ryan Seacrest is bringing a transgender documentary series to ABC Family. [Time]

5. Bring on the memories! From Sam Goody to Blockbuster, these are the stores you'll probably never see at the mall again. [People]

