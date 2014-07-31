Lunchtime Links: A First Look at How to Get Away with Murder, Plus More Must-Reads

Facebook/How to Get Away with Murder
Grace Gavilanes
Jul 31, 2014 @ 12:32 pm

It's here! Take a first look at Shonda Rhimes's new series, How to Get Away with Murder, which stars Viola Davis. [Huffington Post]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Watch the trailer for The Longest Week, starring Jason Bateman and Olivia Wilde. [EW]

2. Start your Thursday off right with these photos of former Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes's new Diesel campaign. [MTV]

3. Frozen’s Prince Hans has been cast in Once Upon a Time. [Hollywood Life]

4. Sharknado is baaaack! See the craziest moments from Sharknado 2: The Second One here. [E! Online]

5. These women are changing what it means to "be beautiful." [POPSUGAR]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!