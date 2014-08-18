Lunchtime Links: A First Look at Guest Star Jessica Biel on New Girl, Plus More Must-Reads

Jessica Biel is guest starring on New Girl! Watch her in this new show promo. [Huffington Post]

1. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles claimed the top spot in the box office for a second week in a row. [EW]

2. This is how the cast of Downton Abbey responded to having a misplaced water bottle in one of the show's promo photos. [Time]

3. Aww! Here's a peek Scarlett Johansson’s growing baby bump. [People]

4. Oh Bey! Watch the first trailer for Beyoncé and Jay Z’s HBO concert special. [POPSUGAR]

5. The most epic game of Rubik's Cube took 84 people from around the world to complete. [Mashable]