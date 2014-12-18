Lunchtime Links: The Final The Colbert Report Airs Tonight, Plus More Must-Reads

It's the end of an era: The final episode of The Colbert Report airs tonight. Here are eight things we'd like to see. [TIME]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Oh, Nick Jonas, how we adore thee. The pop star visited FAO Schwarz and performed "Jealous" on the store's big piano. [Popsugar]

2. President Obama agrees with movie critics! His favorite movie the year is Boyhood. [People]

3. Winter may be here, but Game of Thrones doesn't air until April. Until then, watch this 10-second teaser clip. [YouTube]

4. Ansel Elgort has tackled film, and now he's taking on the music industry. [MTV]

5. Taylor Swift is ending 2014 on a high note: "Blank Space" tops the Billboard Hot 100 chart for its fifth consecutive week. [Billboard]