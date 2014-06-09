Lunchtime Links: Fault in Our Stars Takes the Box Office, Plus More Must-Reads

Image zoom James Bridges/TM and Fox 2000 Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Fault in Our Stars claims the number one spot at the box office, beating out Edge of Tomorrow and Maleficent. [EW]

1. Missed last night's Tony Awards? Find out who won big (and check out the stars on the red carpet here). [Mashable]

2. Just in case you were wondering, Robert Pattinson is still handsome as ever—from every angle. [POPSUGAR]

3. For the first time ever, Lego is releasing a collections of female scientist figures. [Time]

4. Penelope Cruz sports a super-short wig on the set of her new film, Ma Ma. What do you think of the new look? [People]

5. Jimmy Fallon took on Channing Tatum in an arm wrestling battle. See who came out on top! [Vulture]