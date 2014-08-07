Lunchtime Links: The Fault in Our Stars Heads to Bollywood, Plus More Must-Reads

The Fault in Our Stars is getting a Bollywood makeover! Fox Star Studios is planning a Hindi-language remake of the hit film. [EW]

1. J.K. Rowling wrote to a 15-year-old shooting survivor, who is a big fan of the Harry Potter series, as Dumbledore. [POPSUGAR]

2. Katy Perry dressed up in a pizza-print onesie to take photos with her fans. [MTV]

3. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West just bought a new home! [People]

4. Another reason why we love Taylor Swift: She treated this fan to a birthday dinner. [Huffington Post]

5. From Hocus Pocus’s Sanderson sisters to Tangled’s Flynn Rider, these are the Disney characters we'd love to see on Once Upon a Time. [E! Online]