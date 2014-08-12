Lunchtime Links: Emma Stone May Make Her Broadway Debut, Plus More Must-Reads

Jennifer Davis
Jennifer Davis
Aug 12, 2014

Is Emma Stone about to make her Broadway debut? The actress is in talks to replace Michelle Williams in Cabaret, so stay tuned!

1. See Conan O'Brien and Will Arnett's heartbreaking on-air tribute to Robin Williams. [Rolling Stone]

2. James Franco is now a blonde, and you've got to see the picture. [People]

3. Find out why Daniel Radcliffe still isn't happy with his performance in the sixth Harry Potter film. [Huffington Post]

4. Aw! Miley Cyrus is now the proud owner of an adorable piglet. [CNN]

