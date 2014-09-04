Lunchtime Links: Elizabeth Banks Reveals Pitch Perfect 2 Secrets, Plus More Must-Reads

Elizabeth Banks spills details about Pitch Perfect 2 and talks about the scene from the first film that always makes her cry. [E! Online]

1. In honor of Beyoncé’s birthday, peek at her best dance moves of all time in GIF form. [POPSUGAR]

2. According to Billboard, Iggy Azalea’s "Fancy" is the song of the summer. [Billboard]

3. It's official! Actress Rosie Perez and MSNBC political analyst Nicolle Wallace are joining The View. [Huffington Post]

4. Carey Mulligan is headed to Broadway! The actress will reprise her role as an English schoolteacher in the stage adaptation of the film Skylight. [Time]

5. From This Is Where I Leave You to Men, Women & Children, here are the movies we can't wait to see at the Toronto Film Festival. [Buzzfeed]