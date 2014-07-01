Lunchtime Links: Community Makes Its Big Comeback, Plus More Must-Reads

Image zoom Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Community lives on! The cult-hit has found a new home at Yahoo. #SixSeasonsAndaMovie [EW]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Uh-oh! The bench made famous in The Fault in Our Stars is missing from Amsterdam Street. [Huffington Post]

2. Start your day off on a happy note! Fruit of the Loom is gifting those named Gus (Grumpy Gus), Nancy (Negative Nancy), and Debbie (Debbie Downer) free underwear. A positive pair for a negative name--love it! [Fruit of the Loom]

3. Watch the trailer for The Skeleton Twins, a dramedy starring Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader. [Time]

4. Great news for Breaking Bad fans: You might be seeing Walter White in the show's upcoming spin-off, Better Call Saul. [NYDN]

5. See these 10 #flawless moments from Bey and Jay’s On the Run tour.[Mashable]