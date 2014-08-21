Lunchtime Links: Chris Pratt Surprises Fans at a Children's Hospital in His Guardians Costume, Plus More Must-Reads

Could he be any more charming? Chris Pratt stopped by an L.A. children’s hospital Wednesday with his Guardians of the Galaxy costume in tow to surprise young fans. [Time]

1. Aww! See Drew Barrymore’s sweet photo of her daughter Olive reading Tina Fey’s autobiography, Bossypants. [Refinery29]

2. Aaron Paul is hosting a Breaking Bad scavenger hunt for fans and prizes include scripts, action figures, and art from the TV show. [The Huffington Post]

3. And baby makes five! The Voice’s Carson Daly and fiancée Siri Pinter welcomed their third child, daughter London Rose. [People]

4. Here's how 13-year-old pitcher Mo'ne Davis has taken the Little League World Series by storm. [Sports Illustrated]

5. Billy Crystal will pay tribute to his friend Robin Williams at Monday's Emmy Awards during the “In Memoriam” portion. [Entertainment Weekly]