Lunchtime Links: The Cast of American Horror Story: Freak Show Has Been Revealed, Plus More Must-Reads

It's official! Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, and more will be returning to American Horror Story: Freakshow. [EW]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Piper Perabo is married! See an exclusive photo of the star's unique wedding gown here. [People]2. Cuteness overload: Watch Hilary Duff's adorable son dance along to his mom's music. [POPSUGAR]

3. Although Guardians of the Galaxy comes out in theaters this week, its sequel is already set to premiere in 2017. [Huffington Post]

4. Hello, Homer! Get a first look at the Family Guy-Simpsons crossover. [Time]

5. This app lets strangers recreate your selfies via finger drawings. [Mashable]