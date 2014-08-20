Lunchtime Links: The Breaking Bad Reunion Fans Have Been Waiting for, Plus More Must-Reads

In news that will make Breaking Bad fans super happy: Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul hilariously reunite for the ultimate TV crossover with Veep’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus. [E! Online]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. It's time for Johnny Depp’s daughter to shine! Lily-Rose Depp will star in the Kevin Smith–directed action-adventure film, Yoga Hosers. [Hollywood Reporter]

2. Benedict Cumberbatch just signed on to voice the tiger, Shere Khan, in Warner Bros.'s upcoming Jungle Book: Origins. [EW]

3. These celebrity BFF pairings may shock you (Ashton Kutcher and Princess Beatrice?!). [POPSUGAR]

4. Here's a list of movies starring Robin Williams you should add to your Netflix queue this weekend. [Huffington Post]

5. This photo series explores the ageless beauty of women in their 70s and over. [Mashable]