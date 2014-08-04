Lunchtime Links: Beyoncé Releases a "Flawless" Remix Featuring Nicki Minaj, Plus More Must-Reads

Aug 04, 2014

Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj recently collaborated on a remix of "Flawless," and Queen Bey finally addressed that infamous elevator incident in it. [EW]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Guardians of the Galaxy slays the box office competition this weekend with a record $94 million U.S. debut. [The Hollywood Reporter]

2. The Bachelorette’s Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray will tie the knot in a televised ceremony. [People]

3. Score an overnight stay at Highclere Castle, the English estate where key pivotal scenes of Downton Abbey are filmed. [Time]

4. In honor of Laguna Beach’s 10th anniversary, look back at the MTV show's important life lessons. [POPSUGAR]

5. Keep your summer glow with a little help from these DIY facials. [Mashable]

