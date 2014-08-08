Lunchtime Links: Bella Thorne Talks Her Favorite Fall Trends, Plus More Must-Reads

InStyle Social Media Award "Trendiest Teen Queen" nominee Bella Thorne shares her favorite fall must-haves. [WhoWhatWear]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. It's here! Watch the first footage from Lifetime's Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story TV movie. [Buzzfeed]

2. Bow down! Beyoncé will receive the MTV Video Vanguard Award at this year's VMAs. [People]

3. Christina Hendricks brings Mad Men’s Joan Holloway to today's office environment to make a point about income inequality. [Huffington Post]

4. Andy Samberg's Lonely Island comedy group is headed to the big screen with the help of Judd Apatow. [Time]

5. Fossil is launching its first-ever fragrance! See it here. [Fossil]