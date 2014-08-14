Lunchtime Links: A Behind-the-Scenes Special on the Making of Frozen Is Coming, Plus More Must-Reads

Not ready to "Let It Go"? ABC is airing a behind-the-scenes special on the making of Frozen this September. [Variety]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Michael Cera can now add singer to his resume! The actor just released a surprise album. [EW]

2. The cast of Broadway's Aladdin pay tribute to Robin Williams before ending their show Tuesday night. [POPSUGAR]

3. HBO's The Leftovers, starring Justin Theroux and Liv Tyler, is coming back for a second season. [Huffington Post]

4. So fancy! You can now wear Iggy Azalea on your nails. [MTV]

5. It's official: Bad Boys 3 is happening. [E! Online]