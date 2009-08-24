Lunchtime Links!

Who rocks the cone bra better—its purveyor Madonna or the fearless Lady Gaga? [FabSugar.com]

Kate Moss for Topshop's glam-grunge collection hits stores Monday, get a sneak peak and make your shopping list today! [Glamour.com]

The U.S. Open is going neon with Serena Williams and Roger Federer set to wear blindingly bright Nike looks at the competition making it hard to keep your eye on the ball! [WWD.com]

Access Hollywood host Nancy O'Dell climbed into the ring at WWE Summer Slam to launch Betty's Battle, a charity that will raise funds for people with ALS. [AccessHollywood.com]

OMG Alert: Heathers might be adapted for a TV series, but who can hold a candle to Winona and Christian? [Variety.com]

Ashley Olsen says you will never see Mary-Kate in a tank top, but that doesn't stop The Row from making the perfect one. [NYTimes.com]