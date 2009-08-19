Lunchtime Links!

InStyle Staff
Aug 19, 2009

Pick up Mrs. O's favorite pieces at the lowest pricesJ. Crew kicks off their final sale of the summer. [FabSugar.com]

Want to know what's on Donna Karan's mind? There's an app for that! The designer launches an iPhone application with runway shots, style advice and more. [WWD.com]

Britney's back! The Circus star will pick up the Ultimate Choice Award at this weekend's Teen Choice Awards. [People.com]

A Chinese bride makes the record books in a mile-long train covered in nearly a thousand silk roses. [reuters.com]

Read your way through the Twilight series? Pick up a new edition of Bella's favorite bookWuthering Heights! [Jezebel.com]

Smile with your eyesTyra Banks will appear in an upcoming episode of Gossip Girl. [People.com]

