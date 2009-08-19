Lunchtime Links!

Beyonce's House of Dereon debuts a collection of day dresses that are completely appropriate for the office. [WWD.com]

Can't afford Lanvin? Opt for a porcelain version of your favorite runway look from the Miss Lanvin doll collection. [Fashionista.com]

Savor that burgerRachel Zoe swears none of her A-list clients are a size zero. [WWD.com]

Dolly Parton breaks a cardinal beauty rulesleeping in makeup just "in case (she) has to get up in middle of the night." [CNN.com]

Wanna squeeze into your skinny jeans again? Denim Therapy will expand them to fit you nowcrash diet not required! [Glamour.com]

Robert Pattinson claims he is single. Wonder what Kristen Stewart thinks of that? [People.com]