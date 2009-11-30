Lunchtime Links!

Courtesy of Kirna Zabete; Imaxtree (3); Frazer Harrison/Getty; Courtesy of Conde Nast publications
InStyle Staff
Nov 30, 2009 @ 12:00 am

We love the Kirna Zabete girlsyou should too! [FashionAir.com]

Mom would approveKaiser Karl sends wooden clogs down the Chanel runway. [Style.com]

The Klum-ster is taking her husband's last name. Who knew Seal's surname is Samuel? [Vogue.co.uk]

Fashion loses legendary photographer Irving Penn, who died yesterday at age 92. [NYTimes.com]

Need a boost? Alexander McQueen debuted crazy 10" heels at Paris Fashion Week. [NYMag.com]

Ooh la la! Check out Chanel's shimmery new nail shade for spring. Is it the new jade? [AllLacqueredUp.com]

