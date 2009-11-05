Lunchtime Links!

1. Leave it to Michelle Obama to wear a perfect-for-fall white dressfrom Talbots no less! [Mrs-o.org]

2. In celebration of the Yankees, we are giving away 10 bottles of Derek Jeter Driven colognecheck out our Twitter for details. [@InStyle]

3. Milla Jovovich is lending her design talents to a charitable Tommy Hilfiger bag that will benefit Breast Health International. [Cocoperez.com]

4. Pointy bras are backsales of the conical bra "Fantasie Belle" are up 10 percent! [Stylelist.com]

5. Calling all sneakerheadswe are dying over these Marilyn Monroe-emblazoned Nikes! [Fashionweekdaily.com]

6. Red Hot Video: Matthew McConaughey shirtless28 different ways! [People.com]