Lunchtime Links!

Kate Moss lends her cool factor to Just Cavalli's Fall 2009 ad campaign. [FashionWeekDaily.com]

Get a first look at Jil Sander's +J Line for Uniqlo, where prices are as low as $25! [Style.com]

What should Paula Abdul do after American Idol? Possibly Dancing With The Stars? [People.com]

Wish you had a personal stylist who could tell you exactly what to wear for your body and taste? Meet the new and improved MyShape.com. [Glamour.com]

Cool-girl line, Loeffler Randall, launched E-commerce today which simply means more cute shoes for you. [WWD.com]

First Lady designer darling Jason Wu gives you a sneak peek where the magic happenshis office. [HuffingtonPost.com]