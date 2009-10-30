Lunchtime Links!

1. Fashion icon Yves Saint Laurent takes the top spot on Forbes's annual Top-Earning Dead Celebrities list. [Forbes.com]

2. Rihanna means business on the cover of her latest album, Rated R, which drops November 23rd. [popeater.com]

3. She may have a collection of Hermes bags valued at $2 million dollars, but Victoria Beckham is going to design her own handbag collection all the same. [cocoperez.com]

4. Diminutive designer Christian Siriano has teamed up with Starbucks to design mini gift cards. [fashionweekdaily.com]

5. Mark your calendars, shopaholics! Daily Candy launches sample sale web site Swirl.com on November 16th. [fashionista.com]

6. Twi-Hards visiting Forks, Washington will be able to sink their teeth into the entrees at a Twilight-themed restaurant, opening in 2010. [THR.com]