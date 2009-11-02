Lunchtime Links!

1. Barbie is taking over Hollywood—Joan Jett, Debbie Harry, and Barbara Streisand are all being turned into the famous doll. [CocoPerez.com]

2. Dakota Fanning is just a regular high school girl—the cheerleader was crowned Homecoming Princess at her high school this weekend! [JustJared.com]

3. A Cartoon Karl? You can thank Humor Chic's aleXandro Palombo for his fashionable (and fun) take on the famous designer. [Fashionweekdaily.com]

4. Trick or Treat—Michelle Obama donned a leopard-print top and furry ears as Halloween's First Lady of Leopard! [NYMag.com]

5. Get a sneak peek at Nicole Richie's Winter Kate shoe collection chock full of sky-high tribal platforms. [Shoewawa.com]

6. It's a boy! Supermodel (and now mom) Karolina Kurkova welcomed a son last week. [People.com]