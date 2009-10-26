Lunchtime Links!

1. This supermodel never stopsHeidi Klum has signed on to design an entire lifestyle collection including shoes, dresses, swimwear and sportwear, oh my! [Racked.com]

2. Speaking of never sleeping, the designer duo, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, are lending their magic to a new juniors collection for JCPenney. [StyleWatch.com]

3. DVR Alert: Lady Gaga is set to perform on Gossip Girl November 16thrumor is Blair wheels and deals for the pop star's private performancego figure! [People.com]

4. "Just a little to the right, Claudia"Karl Lagerfeld directs the supermodel on the set of Chanel's Spring 2010 ad campaign. [Fashionologie.com]

5. Everybody wants a piece of Marc JacobsBravo described themselves as "desperate" for the hot designer to star in a reality show! [NYMag.com]

6. Katy Perry painted the town red for her birthday party this weekendliterally. Guests arrived in all-white and left in a smattering of Willy Wonka-themed neon paint! [NYDailyNews.com]