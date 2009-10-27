Lunchtime Links!

1. Diane von Furstenberg was robbed in Madrid—the horror! [Cityfile.com]

2. Just in time for Halloween, get inspired by MAC's fantastical face charts showing you how to create spooky looks like She-Demon and Toxic Lady. [Maccosmetics.com]

3. Check out the most stylish vampires of all time including our personal fave—Buffy the Vampire Slayer! [FabSugar.com]

4. Hot Taylors Alert: Country crooner Taylor Swift went with Twilight hunk Taylor Launter to a hockey game! [People.com]

5. Ruffian's Brian Wolk and Claude Morais are set to design a capsule men's collection for Macy's. [WWD.com]

6. Cindy Crawford is done with the runway! "I don't want to stand next to a 20-year-old—why would I do that to myself?" the supermodel said. [Stylelist.com]