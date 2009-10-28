Lunchtime Links!

1. James Franco, star of the Gucci by Gucci ads, poked fun at the fashion label by pronouncing it "Guckie" in a video spoof! [WWD.com]

2. Cutie patootie Matilda Ledger knows how to beat the rain in style: raincoat, check, rubber boots, check, colorful umbrella, check and check! [JustJared.com]

3. Mark your calendarsKate Moss for Topshop's holiday collection hits stores tomorrow! [Vogue.co.uk]

4. Friends reunite! Lisa Kudrow is set to make a guest appearance on Courtney Cox's Cougar Town. [People.com]

5. Get your Halloween costume inspiration straight from the Spring 2010 runway! [Refinery29com]

6. Designers have resorted to using meat instead of fabricwe're not sure this means they are edible too? [Glamour.com]