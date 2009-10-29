Lunchtime Links!

Oct 29, 2009 @ 1:40 pm

1. Why stop with a wedding? Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner celebrated their nuptials with a second receptioncheers! [People.com]

2. The Accessories Council is awarding Lady Gaga the Stylemaker Award for her daring use of accessorieswho can argue with that? [WWD.com]

3. Michelle Obama pops her official collar for Game 1 of The World Seriessporty-chic! [NYMag.com]

4. Alexander Wang is at Barneys right now selling his sports-inspired Spring 2010 collectionhurry and get styling tips from the cool-guy himself and score a healthy snack too! [Barneys.com]

5. Karl Lagerfeld has been miniaturized! For $185 you can enjoy 10 inches of his greatness. [FashionWeekDaily.com]

6. Wish 'em lucktonight is Don Cheadle and Annie Duke's annual Ante Up For Africa power charity tournamentexpect to see Casey Affleck and Marlon Wayans' poker face. [Anteupforafrica.org]

