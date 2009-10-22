Lunchtime Links!

Rodrigo & Luis jr. Guerra/Ramey; Courtesy of Victoria's Secret (2); Jeff Vespa/WireImage; Courtesy of Ann Taylor; Courtesy of Anna Sui
1. Spoiler Alert! Pat Field reveals the plot behind those crazy '80s looks spotted on the SATC2 set! [People.com]
2. Heidi Klum lends her beauty to a new line of makeup for Victoria's Secrethere's to supermodel-approved mascara! [Stylecaster.com]
3. Who better to play the vixen in movie chock full of Gucci family drama than Angelina Jolie? [JustJared.com]
4. Double your shopping funAnn Taylor offers chic work place style and more bang for your buck! [NYTimes.com]
5. Tone your calves with a little bohemian glamour, thanks to Anna Sui's new FitFlop bootie. [NYMag.com]
6. Victoria's Secret's diamond-studded bra is worth 3 million dollarssomeone insure Marisa Miller! [Glamour.com]