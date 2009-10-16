Lunchtime Links!

1. Ugly Betty returns with a 2-hour premiere tonight. This season Betty helps fight malaria and finally gets those braces off! [ABC.com]

2. Scarlett Johansson takes over from Penelope Cruz as the new face of Mango. [instyle.co.uk]

3. Beyonce and Lady Gaga team up to make a video. According to reports, the wardrobe is "sick and insane" (in a good way). [MTV.com]

4. The first William Rast store opens in L.A. November 1. Insert "Justin bringing sexy back to the mall" joke here. [LATimes.com]

5. Disney icon Tinker Bell gets a major makeover. [usatoday.com]

6. Kim Kardashian has announced that she and her sisters are designing a new line for Bebe. [peoplestylewatch.com]