Lunchtime Links!

Oct 20, 2009 @ 12:00 am

1. Set your DVR: Michelle Obama will appear on The Jay Leno Show this Friday via satellite—her first official appearance as First Lady! [Mrs-o.org]

2. Piperlime is officially a one-stop-shopping site for head-to-toe style thanks to their newest venture—jewelry! [Glamour.com]

3. Calling all Betty Draper fans! Janie Bryant, costume designer for Mad Men, is expanding her collection for Brook Brothers to include evening gowns and office wear for women! P.S. Her Don Draper-inspired suits go on sale starting tomorrow! [Independent.co.uk]

4. Jillian Michaels is giving The Biggest Loser a run for most fit with her new solo show Losing It With Jillian. [People.com]

5. Smell as sweet at our cover girl Reese Witherspoon with her new fragrance for Avon, In Bloom. [Avon.com]

6. Victoria's Secrets Angel Alessandro Ambrosio admits it was hard to lose her baby weight—proving she is just like us, well sort of. [NyMag.com]

