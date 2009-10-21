Lunchtime Links!

1. You can look but you can't touch—Oprah's Closet in Chicago sell clothes the talk show superstar has worn, but won't let customers try them on! [Trueslant.com]

2. Pre-order this season's must-have gift—Barnes and Noble's wireless ebook, Nook. Chic Catch: Kate Spade covers! [Barnesandnoble.com]

3. Adam Lambert lands the ultimate duet for his debut album—Lady Gaga! [EW.com]

4. Marni's Consuelo Castiglioni designs exclusive Laduree macarons—gold packaging with geometric circles ensue. [FashionWeekDaily.com]

5. Alexander Wang takes the award for most attainable fashion week hair thanks to Brooke Shields-inspired side swept braids. [NYTimes.com]

6. Gucci brings the party with their new application for iPhone—includes a 24-hour music channel, hotel and restaurant tips and a turntable for mixing tracks designed by Mark Ronson! [WWD.com]