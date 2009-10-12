Lunchtime Links!

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton; Courtesy of Kiehl's; EPS/RexUSA; Courtesy of People; Courtesy Photo; John Spellman/Retna
InStyle Staff
Oct 12, 2009 @ 1:00 pm

1. Supermodel plus must-have bagNaomi Campbell has teamed up with Louis Vuitton on her latest charitable venture to reduce maternal mortality worldwide. [FabSugar.com]

2. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of their can't-leave-home-without lip balm, Kiehl's created a limited edition gift set of Lip Balm #1pucker up! [Kiehls.com]

3. Thanks to Anja Rubik's new Yoga for Wii game, you too can have legs like a supermodel! [FashionWeekDaily.com]

4. Happy Birthday People! Take a trip down memory lane with their biggest stories from Princess Diana's first baby to Jackie O.'s last days. [People.com]

5. According to a recent poll, "whatever" is the most annoying word in Americathanks Cher! [Jezebel.com]

6. An engagement ring or just some new bling? Only Penelope Cruz knows the truth behind her dazzling new sapphire jewel. [People.com]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!