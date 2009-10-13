Lunchtime Links!

1. Calling all super-fanspieces of Megan Fox's wardrobe from Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen were auctioned off for over $4,000 a pop! [CocoPerez.com]

2. Maybe Barbie figure isn't so perfect after allChristian Louboutin nipped and tucked his three namesake dolls because her "ankles were too fat." [Stylecaster.com]

3. It's A Girl! Heidi Klum and Seal welcomed Lou Samuel to their family Friday night. [JustJared.com]

4. It seems like Robert Pattinson can't get a date! "Girls scream out for Edward, not Robert," said the Twilight hunk. [People.com]

5. Our favorite French cool-girl label, Isabel Marant, is finally coming stateside with a sure-to-be bustling boutique in Soho. [WWD.com]

6. Check out these teenage politicans-to-beMichelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and even President Obama's high school yearbook photos revealed! [HuffingtonPost.com]