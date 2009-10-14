Lunchtime Links!

Courtesy of Lifetime; Courtesy of Tokidoki; Courtesy of Giorgio Armani; Courtesy of W Magazine; Kevin Foley/ABC; Ken McKay/RexUSA
InStyle Staff
Oct 14, 2009 @ 11:05 am

1. Set your DVR, Christina Aguilera gives Heidi Klum a run for her money as a guest judge on Project Runwaytonight! [Jezebel.com]

2. Designer Karl Lagerfeld is miniaturized as a Tokidoki figurinethe resemblance is uncanny. [Vogue.co.uk]

3. Red Hot Model Alert: Megan Fox is the new spokesmodel for Emporio Armani Underwear and Armani Jeans! [WWD.com]

4. Get a first look at Stella McCartney's children's line for the Gapit's absolutely adorable! [NYMag.com]

5. Drumroll please, the new Bachelor is... Jake Pavelka! [People.com]

6. Taylor Swift proves her superstardom once again with 6 American Music Awards nominationsone more than the late Michael Jackson! [Stylecaster.com]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!