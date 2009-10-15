Lunchtime Links!

1. Ginnifer Goodwin is on a mission—to save turkeys! The Big Love star wants you to adopt one of these friendly, misunderstood birds—gobble, gobble! [Radaronline.com]

2. See the world through Louis Vuitton-colored glasses with their 2010 city guides on sale today! [Louisvuitton.com]

3. Watch out Kanye—Taylor Swift is set to host Saturday Night Live. [People.com]

4. Calling all Edward and Bella fans—People's special New Moon issue hits stands tomorrow! [JustJared.com]

5. Brides-to-be rejoice! Badgley Mischka is designing a more affordable line of gowns for your Big Day! [WWD.com]

6. We love Coco Rocha! Especially in these new red-hot Zac Posen ads! [Fashionista.com]