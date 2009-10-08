Lunchtime Links!

Lady Gaga is all over New York Fashion Week with scheduled performances at Givenchy Play's launch party and possibly Marc Jacobs's after-party—let her fashion show begin! [WWD.com]

You might just be the next Karl Lagerfeld. Try your hand at designing a custom Chanel 2.55 handbag at their Soho boutique this Thursday and give the Karl a run for his money. [Glamour.com]

Mark Your Calendars: Fashion's Night Out is this Thursday. Prepare to shop late into the evening while enjoying special discounts on your favorite designers like Ralph Lauren and Christian Dior. [Fashionsnightout.com]

Keeping in theme, Oprah Winfrey is set to chair next year's Met gala celebrating the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibit. [NYMag.com]

Piperlime.com launched apparel today, look for labels you love like Citizens of Humanity and Marc by Marc Jacobs alongside their extensive shoe selection! [Piperlime.com]

Michelle Obama is a true-blooded American claiming french fries as her favorite food! [PeopleStyleWatch.com]