Lunchtime Links

Tune in to Project Runway on October 15th to watch the contestants design a concert costume for Christina Aguilera. [JustJared.com]

She's a Victoria's Secret Angel and Orlando Bloom's main squeeze, now model Miranda Kerr is a budding beauty mogul too. [Modelinia.com]

Create your own A/X Sunglass ad for a chance to win a trip to the Winter Music Conference in Miami. [axsolarstyle.com]

Balmain vs. Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week! Fashion journalist Suzy Menkes breaks it down by the numbers. [nytimes.com]

'80s supermodel Christy Brinkley joins the cast of Ugly Betty. [vogue.co.uk]

Designing duo Mark Badgley and James Mischka are in talks to create a lifestyle collection for HSN. [nymag.com]