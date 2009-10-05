Lunchtime Links!

Sarah Jessica Parker (who has been spotted on the SATC set in Halston Heritage) proves the powers of the film's fashion with her just-inked deal as the new face of the brand. [Vogue.co.uk]

On Saturday Night Live, Lady Gaga's hilarious sketch totally stole the show from Madonna and hottie Ryan Reynoldssorry guys! [Jezebel.com]

Forget the Upper East Side's staple Manolos, Leighton Meester rebels as the new face of Reebok. [Glamour.com]

Diana: A Celebration just opened in Philly and features her famous wedding dressdon't worry the exhibit is traveling! [CocoPerez.com]

The never-boring duo behind Viktor & Rolf taught of us a little lesson in fashion geometrycourtesy of layers upon layers of tulle! [Fashionista.com]

The real-life Mr. Big, Chris Noth, says goodbye to bachelorhood! [People.com]