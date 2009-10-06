Lunchtime Links!

Courtney Cox lives up to her new cougar label sighting Zac Efron as "really handsome." [People.com]

Club Monaco gets on the vintage bandwagon with a collection of hand-picked flea market baubles starting at only $39! [Fashionista.com]

Valentino, Givenchy, oh my! Pieces from Audrey Hepburn's iconic closet are on sale now. [Telegraph.co.uk]

Cher's style is synonymous with designer Bob Mackiecheck out his latest over-the-top creations for her new show in Vegas! [PeopleStylewatch.com]

Do good for your closet and for charity with Intermix's limited edition Marilyn Minter bagall proceeds benefit breast cancer awareness. [Intermixonline.com]

Team Michelle! From assistants to chefs, meet the 24 people that make it all possible for the First Lady to rule the White House. [HuffingtonPost.com]