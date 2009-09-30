Lunchtime Links!

Courtesy Photos
InStyle Staff
Sep 30, 2009 @ 11:00 am

Drew Barrymoore's fun and funky black-dipped bob is no more. The Whip It star went back to her all-blond roots for Conan O'Brien's show. [Instyle.co.uk]

Kylie Minogue's new US tour costumes by Jean Paul Gaultier are dazzling, naturally. [CocoPerez.com]

Check out Opening Ceremony's new Where the Wild Things Are collection chock full of the obviousfur, fur, fur! [NYMag.com]

The next Real Housewife could begaspMarc Jacobs![Style.com]

Louboutins and champagneneed we say more? [FashionWeekDaily.com]

Hot New Moon posters were revealed, testing our patience for the movie's long-awaited premiere. [JustJared.com]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!