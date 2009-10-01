Lunchtime Links!

Like mother like daughterLourdes Leon wants to share in the limelight, i.e. become an actress. [People.com]

Whitney's new frenemy on The City, Roxy, did not ever work for Rachel Zoe who tweeted "Lying is so not chic." [NYMag.com]

Leave it to Chanel (and Lily Allen) to make puffer bags tres chic! [ShopDiary.com]

Need a free pass to wear denim tomorrow? Christina Applegate teamed up with Lee and declared tomorrow National Denim Day in support of Breast Cancer Awarenesscheers to casual Friday! [DenimDay.com]

The next iPhone application you need nowGilt on the Go, where shopping the sales just got deadly! [Racked.com]

Jil Sander for Uniqlo hit stores this morningrun, don't walk to buy this coat! [NYTimes.com]

