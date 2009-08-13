Lunchtime Links!

ChinaFotoPress/Getty; Courtesy of Old Navy; Courtesy of Fashionair; Courtesy of Amazon; Landov; Harry Langdon/Getty
The most fabulous job ever: Sex and the City stylist Patricia Field is hiring for interns to work on the movie's sequel. [Fashionista.com]
Fashion emergency alert! It seems flipflops really aren't as effortless as they seem to be. [NYDailyNews.com]
This fall the producers of American Idol are launching a new fashion and personal style site with incredibly inspiring videos—take a sneak peek! [Fashionair.com]
Candy Spelling told us her favorite part in her new book is� the recipes?! Get the book to find out what she made for Aaron and little Tori. [Amazon.com]
Mischa Barton is now focusing on her fitness for her new role as a supermodel. [People.com]
Dust off your legwarmers ladies because Jane Fonda-inspired aerobics are back! [NYTimes.com]