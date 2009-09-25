Lunchtime Links!

Kevin Lamarque/Landov; Courtesy of Tokidoki; Imaxtree; Louise Barnsley/PacificCoastNews; Courtesy of Sephora; Jason Nevader/WireImage
Mrs. Obama immortalized in meat? A former Top Chef contestant creates the "Michelle Melt." [huffingtonpost.com]
Tokidoki has created a limited-edition Karl Lagerfeld figurine that will hit stores just in time for holiday shopping. [WWD.com]
Go ahead, order dessert! Spanx-inspired designs by Donna Karan and Alexander Wang hit the runway at Fashion Week. [nytimes.com]
Jessica Biel will climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise awareness about the global water crisis. [nydailynews.com]
You got big dreams? Check out Sephora's line of lip glosses inspired by the remake of the 80's flick Fame. [sephora.com]
Heidi, Gisele, Tyra and...you? Victoria's Secret launches a nationwide model search. [stylelist.com]