Lunchtime Links!

Mrs. Obama immortalized in meat? A former Top Chef contestant creates the "Michelle Melt." [huffingtonpost.com]

Tokidoki has created a limited-edition Karl Lagerfeld figurine that will hit stores just in time for holiday shopping. [WWD.com]

Go ahead, order dessert! Spanx-inspired designs by Donna Karan and Alexander Wang hit the runway at Fashion Week. [nytimes.com]

Jessica Biel will climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise awareness about the global water crisis. [nydailynews.com]

You got big dreams? Check out Sephora's line of lip glosses inspired by the remake of the 80's flick Fame. [sephora.com]

Heidi, Gisele, Tyra and...you? Victoria's Secret launches a nationwide model search. [stylelist.com]