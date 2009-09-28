Lunchtime Links!

InStyle Staff
Sep 28, 2009 @ 9:45 am

The CW canceled The Beautiful Life effective immediatelylending Mischa Barton some unexpected free time! [Nylonmag.com]

Solange and Beyonce Knowles attempt to sell bags for Samantha Thavasa, and we're buying it! [CocoPerez.com]

Who would you pick to fill Dorothy Gale's ruby slippersTaylor Swift or Keira Knightley? Vote now! [People.com]

The famously curvaceous Dita Von Teese designed her own Wonderbra collectiontake that genetics! [JustJared.com]

Look like a modern day Cinderella in Maison Martin Margiela's glass slippersflawless pedicure required! [FashionWeekDaily.com]

Sonia Rykiel is clocking some overtime with a lingerie line for H&M due this winter and an iconic knitwear collection come spring! [Fashionista.com]

