Lunchtime Links!

Our vampire crush just hit an all-time high thanks to these smoking hot photos of Robert PattinsonCourtesy of the famed Hedi Slimane! [NYmag.com]

Attention Ashton Kutcheryour beloved trucker hats just might be coming back in fashion thanks to the campy-looking models at Dsquared2. [Elle.com]

Who says you can't turn back the clock? Michelle Obama is in the best shape of her life at 45 thanks to a triple threat of Pilates, cardio and weightsyou go girl! [People.com]

Its true! Miley Cyrus will make a cameo on SATC2 ingaspthe same dress as Samantha Jones! [Jezebel.com]

Eva Jeanbart-Lorenzotti of Vivre.com is lending her sublime taste in jewelry to the masses with a new collection for HSN, V by Evawe want the snake cuff! [HSN.com]

Mario Pinto created special looks for the delegates of the 2016 Olympics as part of Chicago's bid to host the gamesfingers crossed for Chi-town! [WWD.com]