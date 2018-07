Lunchtime Links!

Our vampire crush just hit an all-time high thanks to these smoking hot photos of Robert Pattinson—Courtesy of the famed Hedi Slimane! [NYmag.com]

Attention Ashton Kutcher—your beloved trucker hats just might be coming back in fashion thanks to the campy-looking models at Dsquared2. [Elle.com]

Who says you can't turn back the clock? Michelle Obama is in the best shape of her life at 45 thanks to a triple threat of Pilates, cardio and weights—you go girl! [People.com]

It’s true! Miley Cyrus will make a cameo on SATC2 in—gasp—the same dress as Samantha Jones! [Jezebel.com]

Eva Jeanbart-Lorenzotti of Vivre.com is lending her sublime taste in jewelry to the masses with a new collection for HSN, V by Eva—we want the snake cuff! [HSN.com]

Mario Pinto created special looks for the delegates of the 2016 Olympics as part of Chicago's bid to host the games—fingers crossed for Chi-town! [WWD.com]