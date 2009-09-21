Lunchtime Links!

The "Got Milk?" ads just got a stamp of chic approval from the always-classy Mrs. Carolina Herrera. [FashionWeekDaily.com]

Lunchtime Video: Heidi Klum and the Barbie-version of herself recap the glamour of NY Fashion Week. [Modelinia.com]

Lauren Conrad and Kohl's team up to clean up! [Jezebel.com]

Give yourself a break from teetering stilettosflats are back in fashion! [Glamour.com]

Could the ultimate single gal Samantha Jones be headed down the aisle? [PerezHilton.com]

Ann Taylor redefines the meaning of the runway with the totally genius (and first ever) "Buy Now, Wear Now" Fashion Week showing. [Style.com]

