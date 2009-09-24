Lunchtime Links!

Are you sitting down? The master of womenswear Tom Ford is rumored to be seeking funds to start designing for the ladies again! [NYMag.com]

Gilt Groupe certainly knows the way to our heartclothes, shoes, bagsand now fabulously discounted vacations! [Jetsetter.com]

Get the inside scoop behind Agyness Deyn's new dark hairdo from her very own personal stylist Giudo Palau. [Modelinia.com]

Do Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce get pre-show jitters? Find out in their behind-the-scenes videos the Pre-show Diaries. [YouTube.com]

Molly Sims has a silly streak! Watch her ham it up with insanely over-the-top falsies. [Funnyordie.com]

Cute couple alert! Dev Patel and Freida Pinto are still basking in puppy love all over London Fashion Week. [CocoPerez.com]